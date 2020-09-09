News

APC decries FG’s absence in Taraba

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday decried the absence of the Federal Government in the state.

 

Chairman of the party in the state, Ibrahim Elsudi, made this claim when the party’s stakeholders visited the chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the national secretariat of the party.

 

Commenting on their discussion with Buni, Elsudi said: “We talked of membership drive; we have no power to register people unless we have directives from the national secretariat, federal presence in the state and projects like roads from Numan to Jalingo and to expedite action on Mambilla Hydroelectric Power project and also the problem of Ebib Bridge.”

 

Also speaking, the chairman said the stakeholders also brought other problems of Taraba State to the caretaker committee for them to look into with a view to solving the same. He said: “After addressing the chairman and the committee, he has assured us that they are going to look into the plight of Taraba APC with a view to solving the plethora of issues that are hanging in the air.”

