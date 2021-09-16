APC defends FG’S borrowings, says it’ll stimulate economy

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has come out in defence of the Federal Government’s recent borrowing that has beencriticizedbysomeNigerians. According totheruling party, itisforthedevelopment of critical infrastructure that wouldstimulatetheeconomy andthereforetothebenefitof everyone.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “Borrowings by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is for the good of the country as the money is used to develop critical infrastructure that is stimulating economic growth, generating jobs, reducing poverty and improving the general well-being of the citizenry.

“Unlike in the brazen looting days of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the borrowings are designed to finance the deficit in the 2021 budget to enable the realisation of the Nigerian Economic SustainabilityPlanthattouches key sectors such as infrastructure development, boosting healthcare services.”

