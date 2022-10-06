APC demands review of employment list at Rivers State varsity

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has faulted the employment list released by the management of the Rivers State University, claiming that the list contains mostly names from a particular section of the state. Spokesperson of APC in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju, who made the observation in a statement, called on the visitor to the University, Governor Nyesom Wike, to direct that the employment list be immediately withdrawn in the overall interest of the state.

Nwauju argued that the employment list did not capture diversities of people in the state including the non-indigenes, noting that the administration of Governor Chi- buike Rotimi Amaechi employed 12,250 teachers across the state, including non-indigenes residing in the state.

Nwauju demanded that the entire process be completely reviewed and all those behind such ethnically-biased exercise be relieved of their duties. He said: “As a party we condemn this brazen show of malice towards other parts of Rivers State in the employment process of a supposed state university. “We call on the Governor of Rivers State, who is the visitor to the Rivers State University, to direct that the current employment list published by that institution be immediately withdrawn in the overall best interest of our state.”

