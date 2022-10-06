News

APC demands review of employment list at Rivers State varsity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has faulted the employment list released by the management of the Rivers State University, claiming that the list contains mostly names from a particular section of the state. Spokesperson of APC in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju, who made the observation in a statement, called on the visitor to the University, Governor Nyesom Wike, to direct that the employment list be immediately withdrawn in the overall interest of the state.

Nwauju argued that the employment list did not capture diversities of people in the state including the non-indigenes, noting that the administration of Governor Chi- buike Rotimi Amaechi employed 12,250 teachers across the state, including non-indigenes residing in the state.

Nwauju demanded that the entire process be completely reviewed and all those behind such ethnically-biased exercise be relieved of their duties. He said: “As a party we condemn this brazen show of malice towards other parts of Rivers State in the employment process of a supposed state university. “We call on the Governor of Rivers State, who is the visitor to the Rivers State University, to direct that the current employment list published by that institution be immediately withdrawn in the overall best interest of our state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi won’t impose candidate to scatter APC, says Bamidele

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…expresses confidence over guber ambition Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has said he is confident Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will not impose a candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2022 governorship election. New Telegraph gathered that the governor is rumoured to be […]
News Top Stories

FG begins N9.9bn grant payment to artisans

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…disburses N6bn to poor households in Zamfara The Federal Government has commenced the payment of a total of N9.9 billion to 330,000 artisans across the country. The largesse is part of the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) and translates to the payment of N30,000 onetime grant to each artisan. The payments are meant […]
News Top Stories

FG budgets N190bn for 2022 census

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

NPC waiting for presidential proclamation The Federal Government has earmarked about N190 billion for the National Population Commission (NPC) to conduct the long overdue housing and population census in 2022. Chairman, Senate Committee on National Identity and Population Matters, Senator Sahabi Yaú (APC/ Zamfara North), disclosed this yesterday at the National Assembly, Abuja. Yau who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica