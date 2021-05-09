News

APC denies involvement in planned workers’ salary slash

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied any involvement on the planned salary slash in the country.

According to the party, the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has given more incentives to workers and Nigerians to contemplate a salary slash.
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had alleged that the  APC was responsible for the planned salary slash by the Federal Government.
But reacting to the opposition’s allegation, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe in a statement he issued in Abuja Sunday said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is up to its comical tales on what it terms ‘intelligence at its disposal’ to slash the salaries of workers in the country. Clearly only the PDP believes its tales.
“We are proud of our credentials as a truly progressive and people-centred political party.
“From the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s several social investment programmes targeted at citizens living on the margin;
implementation of the improved minimum wage; the Economic Sustainability Plan to the mass housing programme benefitting thousands, this government’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers is tested, proven and unmatched. We will continue to match words with actions in line with our electoral promises.”

