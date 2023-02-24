Politics

APC Denies Suspending Kalu, Says Opposition Behind Fake News

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State Chapter has debunked the news reports that it had suspended Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, its candidate for the Abia North Senatorial District election slated for Staurday.

Spokesperson of the APC in the state, Chief Okey Ezeala described the reports as the handiwork of opposition elements in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that it was false and there was no iota of truth in it.

Ezeala said that the malicious write-up was a clear indication that Mao Ohuabunwa, the candidate of the PDP for the election was frightened about his imminent defeat at the polls.

According to the party, Senator Orji Kalu remains the candidate of the APC as both the party and his constituents are satisfied with his performance.

On the allegation of anti-party activities and other offences, the party said the accusations were entirely false, stating that Kalu had always remained a committed member of the party and its progress.

Ezeala said that there was no record of Kalu campaigning against any of its candidates nor has he campaigned for any other political candidate besides those of the APC.

The party, therefore, urged its members and the general public to disregard the report and head to their various polling units to cast their votes for the APC tomorrow and in subsequent elections.

The statement read as follows:
”The attention of the Abia All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a fake letter purported to have been signed by Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Paul Nwabuisi; State Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, and the State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, mischievously claiming that our Senatorial Candidate in Abia North has been suspended from the Party.

”The APC states in clear terms that Orji Kalu remains the Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia-North Senatorial District for tomorrow’s 2023 general elections, February 25.
He is not suspended from the party and the party has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such.

“Neither did Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Paul Nwabuisi; State Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, and the State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, or any party executive sit or agree to issue such a letter.

“The party urges the general public to disregard the report, Orji Kalu remains not just our member but a committed stakeholder of the party and has remained committed to the victory of our candidate. We consider this as the handiwork of the People’s Democratic Party who are scared of tomorrow’s defeat”.

