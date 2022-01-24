News

APC designed to serve selfish interests –House Minority Leader

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, has taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party is hopelessly corrupt and cannot serve the interest of Nigerians.

 

Elumelu, who spoke while addressing supporters at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mega rally in Asaba, Delta State capital, on Saturday, described the APC as “a party of treasury looters and incompetent politicians who do not keep their promises, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party is back to rescue the nation from the “corrupt and wicked APC.”

He stressed that whereas the PDP “remains sincere, forward-thinking, development-oriented and always has the interest and wellbeing of the people at heart, the APC is insincere and completely anti-people.”

 

According to him: “We are not like APC that make promises that they will not fulfill. (In 2015) the APC promised one naira to one dollar, but today a dollar is more than N500.

 

“The APC promised better healthcare and social safety nets; they promised better education, promised scholarship, good roads, and so on, but they never fulfilled their promises.”

 

Lamenting that the APC has reversed all the gains achieved by successive PDP administrations, Elumelu recalled how the PDP, upon assumption of office, cleared the nation’s debts only for the APC to wreak the economy and now resort to fresh accumulation of foreign debt to the detriment of the nation. “PDP cleared our national debt, but today the APC is busy accumulating debts for Nigerians,” Elumelu regretted.

 

The Minority Leader, however, urged Nigerians not to relent in their determination, on the platform of the PDP, to rescue the nation from the stranglehold of the “corrupt and wicked APC”, come 2023.

 

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for his massive development projects and for repositioning Delta as a hub of development and good governance in the country.

 

Earlier, at a Town Hall meeting at the weekend, the Minority Leader received accolades and endorsements from his Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, after presenting his scorecard of bills, motions, budget inputs and constituency projects for the period between 2019 to date.

 

The scorecard showed that Elumelu ranks among the most prolific lawmakers in the 9th Assembly in bills and motions as well as direct employment and economic empowerment of thousands of beneficiaries.

 

