APC disclaim postponement of membership registration

The All Progressives Congress has issued a disclaimer over the postponement of its membership registration and revalidation slated for Monday.

 

A national daily had quoted to the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe as postponing the exercise.

 

But in a quick response, the Caretaker Secretary in a statement issued late yesterday night said: “The APC membership registration, revalidation and update exercise remains on course and commences as scheduled in the attached timetable.

 

“As earlier announced, the CECPC has approved the constitution of State Membership Registration Committees for the party’s nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise.

 

This will be followed by a train-thetrainer workshop.” AkpanUdoedehe described the report as fake and highly mischievous.

