APC dismisses PDP’s billboards, posters destruction allegation

PDP alarm of billboards, Posters destruction infantile and Baseless allegation, says APC

Musa Pam, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has described as infantile and baseless the outcry by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that the Congress is planning to destroy its billboards and posters prior to its presidential campaign kick-off in Jos next week, saying the PDP is just looking for undue sympathy.

The APC’s state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus Namang in a press statement, he signed and issued to journalists in Jos Wednesday, said the allegations are clearly premeditated aimed at provoking the APC which has remained a very responsible and responsive party fully aware of its social contract with the people.

Namang said the desperate whipping up of sentiments by the PDP spokesman will not change or bring the fractious party to reckoning in Plateau State.

“The APC does not need to vandalise what is non-existent. We need a real opposition party in the state which the PDP has since lost that status except for its noisy social media provocation to gain sympathy.

“We know that they had not been sleeping well since the announcement of Jos as the flag off venue of the APC presidential campaign on the 15th of November,” the statement said in part.

