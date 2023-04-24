APC dissolves presidential campaign council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved its presidential campaign Council (PCC) set up to undertake the just concluded presidential elections. The dissolution of the campaigncouncilwascontainedin a statement issued by Simon Lalong, its director-general, andJamesFaleke, itssecretary, on Saturday night. President Muhammadu Buhari was chairman of the council and was present on a number of campaign stops for Bola Tinubu, who is now president-elect. “We have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect,” the statement reads. The party stated that dissolving the PCC “has become necessaryto returnus towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the president-elect Bola Tinubu’s administration. “We would like to express our deepest appreciation to President Buhari for his unwavering support and leadershipthroughout the campaign. We couldnothave achievedthis levelof successwithouthissingle- mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness. “The process of transitioning into a new era of a ‘Renewed Hope’ is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.”