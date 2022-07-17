APC doesn’t respect Nigeria’s diversity –Tofowomo

In view of the various socio-political issues in the country, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Transport, who represents Ondo South on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the National Assembly x-rays governance in the country and other issues ahead of the 2023 elections

The governing party’s choice of Muslim/ Muslim ticket has generated and is still generating some controversies in the country. How do you see this?

The All Progressive Congress has once again shown its insensitivity to the diversity of Nigeria. To me, the choice is to the disadvantage of their party and it is going to be to the advantage of the PDP.

It is a blessing to the PDP. This is because the Christians will express their opposition to this through their votes in the elections.

You see, though there is nowhere in the Nigerian Constitution where a Christian/ Muslim ticket is stipulated, in the interest of fairness and national cohesion, the major religions should be taken into consideration in all decision.

If a president of the Islamic faith is leaving office and if his successor is a Muslim, common sense requires that his running mate should be a Christian.

From independence to date, except in the case of Chief MKO Abiola in 2023, our national diversity, especially as regards religion, has been respected. In 1999, we had Chief Alex Ekweme as Vice President to Alhaji Shehu Shagari. Even in the early 60s, it was Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

Governance of the country is of serious concern. How do you see the current quality of governance especially at the federal level today?

Let us be very realistic.

An average Nigerian knows that this government has failed the nation. If you look at the parameters to judge good governance – rule of law, inclusiveness, accountability, responsiveness, security and the standard of living of our people, you will agree with me that this government has failed to measure up.

Are people living happily now in the country? What is the poverty level? What is the level of unemployment? Are jobs available?

What is the state of the economy? Does this government have a local plan, a development plan or structural plan for the nation? They don’t have anything. Electricity is one of the key drivers of the economy and standard of living, but as we speak we are struggling with 4,000 megawatts, for a population of about 200 million, whereas Egypt with a population of about 105 million is sitting comfortably on 60,000 megawatts.

South Africa with a population of less than 60 million has 58,000 megawatts of power supply. Under this circumstance, how can Nigerian industries grow? How can our cottage industries and other small businesses thrive? Already in Nigeria, diesel sells for about N750 per litre, while petrol is even selling for as high as N200 depending on your location in the country.

It is even so bad that we don’t know our population, and tell me, how can you have any economic planning without reliable and meaningful demographic data? When was the last time we had a census?

There has been no meaningful census in Nigeria, we are just deceiving ourselves. Today they would say it is 200 million, tomorrow they will put it at 210 million. What is the basis – just mere conjectures?

If you ask a hospital in Nigeria to give you the number and gender of children born in the country in the last one year, they don’t have it.

What is the way out now?

By now, this government, after seven years in office should have been able to identify one area where they did well, but none. Is it in the area of security, anti-corruption or the economy which were the three planks of their electoral campaign promises in 2014?

Security is zero. It is under this administration that we started talking about massive kidnapping all over the country. The bushes are impassable; neither can people go to farm any longer. Farmers are killed in Benue, Niger, Ebonyi, Delta, Zamfara and many other parts. Millions of naira are paid to bandits and other criminals every other day.

There is no day they don’t attack at least 60 people in this country. The cry is not heavy because the cases are isolated. Robbers hijack vehicles loaded with passengers, take their money. Many victims of the train attack three months ago are still in custody of the criminals, and you should remember the massacre of over 30 soldiers in Shiroro in Niger State penultimate week. You can see that Boko Haram people are waxing stronger by the day.

The roads are bad. Our naira has collapsed. Imagine Moroccan’s one shilling now exchanges for over N170! Currencies of developing countries in Africa are far better than our naira. The only way out of this quagmire is just for this government to go away.

The president doesn’t even understand governance. Summarily, this government has failed the nation. As a senator, I sponsored a bill for the creation of more seaports from the six we have.

Out of the six, only four are functioning in a population of 200 million. South Africa with a population of about 60 million has 96 sea ports and the United States has about 300 sea ports and the United Kingdom has about 200 sea ports.

I solicited for the creation of five sea ports in Ondo State, and if we had that it would serve at least five states and there would be no reason to travel to Apapa or Tin Can ports.

Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi, Edo, Oyo, Osun states would not have to go to Lagos ports to take their goods. It would have created jobs for two million. Farmers would have been able to export their produce and it would have brought foreign exchange to us. But they said there was no money.

How do you see the debt burden now over N40 trillion?

When we say a government has failed, it will not be able to function very well, rather it will be struggling with loan repayment. Borrowing money for recurrent expenditure is a sign of distress. As of 2020, Nigeria has borrowed $3.1 billion from China for 11 projects, especially railways, to be repaid in 20 years, and other loans have been approved since then.

We were told that some of the projects are the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Idu-Kaduna section), Abuja Light Rail Project, Nigerian Four Airport Terminals Expansion Project (Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt), Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) and Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Abuja – Keffi- Makurdi Road Project Not too long after they were constructed some of the rail lines started to break down.

How do you explain that? Ordinarily, it should have lasted for about 10 years before you start to repair them. What is wrong with our quality assurance personnel? Now the repayment has started, are we meeting up?

What it means is that we have no realistic plan, because you cannot talk about economic growth without economic planners. Look at the Central Bank of Nigeria, it cannot manage our currency, hence it is falling every day, and they don’t have the strategy to manage it.

It is so embarrassing, and let me tell you one thing. We, including the press, have not been able to stand up to enumerate the various areas where the government has failed, that they are just dancing round the issues.

But the media have been doing it, in our news reporting, analysEs and editorialS…

How frequently do you do that? Do you know the number of media houses we have in this country? There are so many, either in the form of radio, television and newspapers. For instance, the massacre that happened at the Catholic Church, Owo, can happen anywhere in the country because we don’t have reliable internal security architecture.

Our internal security is a failure, because the Federal Government has not done well to equip our over-centralised Nigeria Police. Go to their station and see how many of them have operational vehicles that will facilitate rapid response to crime scenes or community policing.

If you travel abroad to see how police operate you will know that we are far behind.

A police officer in London has his walkie talkie, at every short distance you will see about four policemen patrolling and keeping surveillance. So when crime occurs, they communicate and mobilise to the scene.

Do you have such effective communication among police in Nigeria? Even when it happens at close range here they don’t have vehicles to move to the scene. At Owo police station in Ondo State where we had that massacre that consumed about 50 people, they don’t have a patrol vehicle. That is besides getting fuel for their vehicle.

What about the huge allocation to the security agencies, including the purchase of Tucano military aircraft, described as a magic wand against insecurity?

Let me tell you, the issue is this, our government has not been able to sit down and conceive a reliable military architecture for Nigeria. And the way forward is this. Let all of us come together and have a talk shop on security. We must move away from this analogue policing method to digital policing, utilizing the latest crime detection and investigation technologies.

As a top arm of government, the legislature to which you belong, what action has the National Assembly taken to promote good governance and save the country at this critical time?

Let me tell you something, we have tried in the National Assembly.

We have summoned members of the executives, the security agencies, service chiefs, notable ministers on serious national issues; we have moved many motions, given many suggestions, organised public hearings and sent the reports to the executive, but they have failed to take action on them, on the grounds that there is no fund

In the area of security, they carried for funds and the National Assembly approved it for them, they bought Tucano and other military hardware, but what have they done with it? I read the other day that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the army to deal with terrorists, but what is the outcome?

Nothing, because these guys have continue to terrorise us daily. For instance, I sponsored a bill on Bitumen, you know Nigeria has the second largest quantity of this all over the world, and it had gone as far as public enquiry, but nothing has been done about it.

And the Bitumen which covers about 120 kilometres in Ondo State is lying fallow there. Look at fishing. In the Ilaje area of Ondo State, their rivers cover over 120 kilometres and have been used for commercial fishing but we are not taking advantage of it. Fishermen come in from Mauritania to catch the fish, take it to their country, process it and return it to us as Sardine.

Why can’t we rebuild our fishing industry so as to create jobs and food for our people and save our foreign exchange?

Your party the PDP, has been accused of failing to provide relevant opposition to this government, instead it is divided?

Our party is the most stable party in this country. Since 1998, it has not changed its name, and you should remember that in every party, crises come and go. Look at the conservative party in the United Kingdom.

Their Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was there for three years and now he has been removed because of crises, and that will give room for another Prime Minister.

Now, PDP has a presidential candidate who was a Vice President and even more experienced than this current President, because when PDP was in government, and Atiku was VP, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo helped the country to get loan reprieve to the barest minimum. We have lots of structures in place and reconciliation is going on gradually. I want to assure you that before the end of October, PDP will have settled these little crises and will be ready to take over the government in 2023.

Does your presidential candidate have the commitment, the structure and presence to beat the current government, because he has been accused of absenteeism in the political space since the 2019 election?

Let me tell you something. For somebody who has been Vice President, and did well in the last election, I don’t want to go into details, because an average Nigerian knows what happened in the last election. When you look at his profile of Atiku, you cannot compare it with that of Buhari now – a president that does not even have a school certificate.

The little time Atiku was not in the country he went abroad to study, at that age and obtained a Master’s degree. He is a digital presidential candidate who understands how to arrest situations.

He fell out with Obasanjo because the latter wanted to do a third term and Atiku refused that was why they had the crash. I have engaged him one-on-one a number of times and I can attest to that and I know he has what it takes to be a president.

What do you think is behind the consciousness to register and obtain the permanent voters’ card at this moment?

On the one hand the poverty level in the country is very high, and people are eager to enjoy dividends of democracy which have not been delivered. For that reason you can see the move for change through the ballot.

That is one side of the coin, because this is a democracy and all actions have to be taken through the legal process. On the other hand, you also must look at the issue of hunger. A number of people are disenchanted and disillusioned about governance, and to those people, you don’t talk about PVC because they don’t have confidence in the electoral process.

Someone who does not know how to survive each day or move on will not answer you when you talk about PVC. Outside this country, they keep records of their population, they know your age, and by the time you get to age 18, the electoral body there will write you to come and register for adult suffrage.

In Nigeria, who writes you to come and register? So we need to assure them that their votes will count. Let us improve our economy.

But there seems to be a new consciousness in that area. INEC said that about 10 million new prospective voters have registered in addition to the 84 million we had in 2019…

What ratio is that to our population? Do we even know our population? Until people begin to feel the impact of governance, ensuring local governments which currently exist on papers as actual appendages of the state government, enjoy their autonomy things may not improve.

A reliable census is vital, even at the local government level. It is important that the 774 local governments know their population and formulate policies according to their sizes and demographic distributionyouths of school age, to determine how many schools we need, women and children to determine the required number of maternity and pediatric hospitals.

Why is it difficult for local governments to enjoy their autonomy?

The problem is that their funding goes to the same account. State and local government allocation go into the same joint account – this is the issue. And when the states have the power of holding money they use it to oppress the local governments.

In the new or amended Nigerian Constitution of which I am a member, now, the local governments will get their funds directly from the Federation Account. As soon as that goes into force, the local governments will have their autonomy. Currently they don’t have it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...