APC dumps Akande-led Nat’l Reconciliation C’ttee

constitutes fresh one led by ex-gov Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has jettisoned the Chief Bisi Akande National Reconciliation Committee to constitute a new one. The nine-member panel announced yesterday by the Secretary of the CECPC, John Akpanudoedehe, is headed by ex-Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Adamu.

The sacked National Working Committee (NWC) led by ex-Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole in 2020 constituted the 12-man Bisi Akande committee to replace the one headed by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. The Edo State chapter of the APC had protested against the choice Lawan as leader of the committee, leading to his removal.

Members of the Bisi Akande panel are Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello; his Osun counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola; Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase; Senator Umaru Tanko Al- Makura; Senator Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki; Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak; Senator Binta Garba and Senator John Enoh (Secretary). The new committee headed by Adamu has Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo, George Akume, Sullivan Chime, Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, Yakubu Dogara, Suleiman Argungu, Mrs. Oluranti Adebule and Mrs. Beta Edu as members.

A statement by Akpanudoedehe said, “The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the composition of a National Reconciliation Committee for the party.” However, some party members have expressed concern over the composition of the committee as they are about to end their tenure.

