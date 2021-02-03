APC efforts to woo Jonathan a huge joke, says Kawu Baraje

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has described the visit of some serving All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors to former President Goodluck Jonathan to allegedly woo him to contest the 2023 presidential elections under APC platform as huge joke.

Baraje noted that Dr Jonathan would never be taken in by the political antics of the governors who visited him under the guise of felicitating with him during his last birthday anniversary.

The former APC-turned-PDP stalwart added that the governors’ visit can never be a threat to the PDP as a political party.

Baraje spoke with reporters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, as part of activities to mark his 70th birthday.

He said: “The Jonathan I know will not be hoodwinked by the APC governors’ overtures. Dr Jonathan will continue to talk and laugh with them, If they are not careful some of them that went on that visit might end up declaring for PDP. The issue of wining Jonathan to their side is not a threat to PDP because we know and trust Jonathan. We know who he is. We know that he realises that PDP had done more than enough in his life and he is always saying it. So we are very confident of the former president.”

On the crisis rocking his party, PDP, nationwide, the politician sounded optimistic that the party would come out of the crisis stronger and spring surprises in the 2023 polls.

