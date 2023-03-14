APC elders back Kwara gov’s 2nd term bid

The Forum of Elders and Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has expressed its support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s re-election. Addressing journalists yesterday in Ilorin, the group’s spokesman, Job Buremoh, commended AbdulRazaq for his performance in the past three and a half years. He said: “Governor AbdulRazaq has made us very proud of being Kwarans and members of the APC. “He has obviously made himself a sellable candidate who we can easily market for re-election for a second term in office. “He has proved to the whole world that under his purposeful administration, it cannot be business as usual.

He has adopted a concept of ‘the people first’ rather than the ‘chop I chop’ syndrome which was the case during the 16 years of the last administration in the state. “Only the chronically biased and the politically blind will not see and appreciate the fact that his administration has positively touched the lives of the good people of Ifelodun LGA and the whole state at large in virtually every area one can think of.”

Like this: Like Loading...