News

APC elders back Kwara gov’s 2nd term bid

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Forum of Elders and Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has expressed its support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s re-election. Addressing journalists yesterday in Ilorin, the group’s spokesman, Job Buremoh, commended AbdulRazaq for his performance in the past three and a half years. He said: “Governor AbdulRazaq has made us very proud of being Kwarans and members of the APC. “He has obviously made himself a sellable candidate who we can easily market for re-election for a second term in office. “He has proved to the whole world that under his purposeful administration, it cannot be business as usual.

He has adopted a concept of ‘the people first’ rather than the ‘chop I chop’ syndrome which was the case during the 16 years of the last administration in the state. “Only the chronically biased and the politically blind will not see and appreciate the fact that his administration has positively touched the lives of the good people of Ifelodun LGA and the whole state at large in virtually every area one can think of.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ugwuanyi, CAN pray for peace, security in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday joined members and leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to hold a one-day mega prayer rally for peace and God’s urgent intervention in the security challenges confronting the country. Declaring open the prayer rally, the state chairman of CAN, Rev. Emmanuel Ositadimma Edeh, […]
News

Kogi police arrest anti-Buhari group in Lokoja

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA

Kogi State police command yesterday confirmed the arrest of two people alleged to have instigated a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari in the state. Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Monday, carrying out a smear campaign against President Buhari in Lokoja. […]
News

IGP to officers: Embarking on strike is mutinous

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has warned police officers in the country not embark on any strike action, saying that doing so would be tantamount to mutiny. The rumoured strike action by police officers over their salary, according to the IGP, is unnecessary because steps are being taken to ensure immediate payment. Baba, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica