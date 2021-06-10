News

APC: Emenike heads Anambra guber screening committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a chieftain of the party from Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, as the chairman of the screening committee for the party’s governorship ticket in Anambra State. Emenike was to lead six other members including; Hon. (Sir.) Augustine Utuk; Hon. Eugene Odo; Prof. Ben Angwe; Mrs. Kemi Nel-son; Ahmed Aliyu and Prof. Adeolu Akande. APC closed the collection and submission of nomination forms on Tuesday with 14 aspirants obtaining the forms. In the statement issued by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of a seven-member screening committee for the party’s 2021 Anambra State governorship aspirants. “The committee is expected to conduct the screening exercise in line with the provisions of our party’s constitution and guidelines for the nomination of candidates.”

