APC ex-chair to Egwu, NASS members: I’ll open can of worms

A former Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC), Ebonyi state, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, has threatened to open can of worms on the Senator representing Ebonyi North zone and former Governor of the state, Dr. Sam Egwu over his comments on Governor Dave Umahi and his administration. He also threatened to expose PDP National Assembly members of the state for the same reason.

Nwachukwu, who spoke to reporters in Abakaliki, the state capital, accused Egwu and the PDP Lawmakers of unwarranted attacks on Umahi. Egwu and the lawmakers had held a press conference in Abuja and accused Governor Dave Umahi of arming cultists and thugs against political opponents in the state. Nwachukwu said the reason Egwu and the PDP National Assembly members were angry with Umahi and begin to attack him, were because the Governor outsmarted them and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when they were planning to do so after concluding plans to frustrate him in PDP. “The truth remains that these people were making frantic effort underground, while I was the Chairman of APC to come to the party before the governor, before they knew it, the governor in his smartness, ran ahead of them and joined the party, because they had concluded plans in their own party to frustrate him and then come back to APC, also to hinder him from coming.”

