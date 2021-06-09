News

APC ex-chair to Egwu, NASS members: I’ll open can of worms

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A former Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC), Ebonyi state, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, has threatened to open can of worms on the Senator representing Ebonyi North zone and former Governor of the state, Dr. Sam Egwu over his comments on Governor Dave Umahi and his administration. He also threatened to expose PDP National Assembly members of the state for the same reason.

Nwachukwu, who spoke to reporters in Abakaliki, the state capital, accused Egwu and the PDP Lawmakers of unwarranted attacks on Umahi. Egwu and the lawmakers had held a press conference in Abuja and accused Governor Dave Umahi of arming cultists and thugs against political opponents in the state. Nwachukwu said the reason Egwu and the PDP National Assembly members were angry with Umahi and begin to attack him, were because the Governor outsmarted them and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when they were planning to do so after concluding plans to frustrate him in PDP. “The truth remains that these people were making frantic effort underground, while I was the Chairman of APC to come to the party before the governor, before they knew it, the governor in his smartness, ran ahead of them and joined the party, because they had concluded plans in their own party to frustrate him and then come back to APC, also to hinder him from coming.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’m still in APC, we’re not forming a new party – Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has said that, he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has no plan of leaving the party.   Senator Okorocha gave the clarification, while addressing the State Working Committee (SWC) members of the party’s Zonal, Local […]
News

COVID-19: Fans to return to stadiums as England’s lockdown ends next week

Posted on Author Reporter

  England’s second national lockdown will be lifted on December 2 when a revised three-tiered system of restrictions will allow shops, gyms and hairdressers to reopen across the country. The prime minister’s “stay at home” instruction to the country will end a week on Wednesday, following a month of tougher national instructions, reports Sky News. […]
News

China, India accuse each other of opening fire in fresh border tensions

Posted on Author Reporter

  Agencies India and China have accused each other’s soldiers of firing warning shots in the latest incident on the disputed border in the Himalayas. China initially claimed Indian soldiers crossed the Line of Actual Control in the western border region on Monday and opened fire as part of a “severe military provocation”, forcing Chinese […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica