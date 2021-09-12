APC: Ex-govs battle NASS members for Chairmanship

• Al Makura, Modu Sherriff, Akume,Yari, Shetimma queue for Buni’s seat

• Musa, Mustapha, Mondafe also in race • Goje, Yuguda as wild cards

• North dominates race, south wait for presidency

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) inches towards its National Convention slated before the end of the year, a retinue of its National Chairmanship aspirants have emerged.

The aspirants are mainly from the North, an indication that the party would zone its National Chairmanship to the North.

However, aspirants from all the three geopolitical zones from the North (North East, North West and North Central) have indicated interest on the plumb job.

Among the aspirants are former governors from North Central: Senator Tanko Al-Makura (Narawara State), and Senator George Akume (Benue State); former governor from North West, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara State) and former governors of the North East, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator Kashim Shettima (Borno State).

Also in the race are Senator Sani Musa (Niger State), Hon. Salihu Mustapha (Kwara State) and Hon. Sunday Mondafe (Adamawa State).

Names like former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje and former governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Isa Yuguda, have also been mentioned for the lofty office. Three of the National chairmanship aspirants have already established their campaign offices for the position. The three are Yari, Akume and Al-Makura.

The APC National Leadership has not been able to narrow the zoning of the National Working Committee (NWC) offices, a situation that has led to speculation in the party. A party source said that the offices would be zoned together with those of the Presidency and National Assembly.

Presently, the North is occupying the Presidency in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari (North West); President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan (North East) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha (North East). North Central Central is not holding any strong national position, except the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, held by Ibrahim Wase.

Although the North Central seems to be favoured in the equation to produce the APC National Chairman, Yari believes that he is more disposed for the job and that the slot should be giving to the North West since the Presidency would be taken away from the zone. But more importantly, in the calculation of who becomes the ruling party’s National Chairman is the fact that it would be a battle between the governors and the National Assembly members.

The position of APC Na- tional Chairman had always been occupied by a former governor to the present situation where a sitting governor, Mai Mala Buni is the Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. Four sitting Senators are said to be on the race but only one, Senator Sani Musa, is not a former governor.

The other three who are former governors are: Senator Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Senator Kashin Shettima (Borno) and Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe).

A party source said the National Assembly members believe that there should be detour from the party, where the next National Chairman would not be a former governor.

According to him, the party is likely to run into crisis with a former governor as its National Chairman, like it did with the former National Chairman and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole became APC National Chairman in 2018 and could not complete his four-year tenure as he was sacked because of irreconcilable differences with party stakeholders.

The replacement of Oshiomhole took effect from June 24, 2020, when he was sacked with his NWC. Shopping for his replacement, the former Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuiabu, said the party should be concerned with capacity and not necessarily zoning.

According to him, if the concern of the party was much on zoning and not capacity, it might have a negative effect. The zoning of the party offices would come in the next one month as the party plans to hold its National Executive Committee meeting, with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) going for its Convention

