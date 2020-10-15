News

APC expels Ondo lawmaker over anti-party act

The only female member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Favour Tomomewo, representing Ilaje Constituency II on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been expelled from the party. Tomomewo was expelled by party’s executive of her ward (Mahin ward IV), Ilaje Local Government over alleged anti- party activities before and during the just concluded Ondo State governorship election.

The letter of her expulsion was signed by the ward Chairman, Olamigoke Ajimuda and the ward Secretary, Omosule Taid. According to the expulsion letter, Tomomewo was specifically accused that she directly mobilized and worked for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) before and during the just concluded governorship election in the state. While emphasizing that the action was contrary to the provision of APC’s constitution which sponsored her to the parliament, the party executive also alleged that she funded members of the ZLP against the APC in the build-up to the poll.

Both the state’s Chairman of APC as well as the Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the party were copied in the letter addressed to the Chairman of the party in Ilaje Local Government. The lawmaker was one of the members of the assembly who were against the impeachment of the estranged Deputy Governor of the state and the candidate of ZLP at the poll, Hon. Agboola Ajayi two months ago.

