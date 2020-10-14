Politics

APC expels only female lawmaker for anti-party activities during Ondo poll

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Honourable Tomomewo Favour, the only female member of the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Ilaje Constituency II on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been suspended and expelled from the party by the executive of her ward (Mahin ward IV).
Her expulsion came on the heels of alleged anti-party activities before and during the just concluded Ondo State Governorship Election.
The letter of her expulsion, dated October 12, was signed by the ward chairman, Olamigoke Ajimuda and the ward secretary Omosule Taid.
Recall the lawmaker was one of the members of the assembly that were against the impeachment of the Deputy Governor Hon Agboola Ajayi two months ago.

Reporter

