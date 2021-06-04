Politics

APC expels two guber aspirants in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

… Says no room for ‘nomadic politicians’ in the party

Two governorship aspirants who participated in the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the party’s candidate during the October 10, 2020 election has been suspended by the Ondo State chapter of the party.
The aspirants, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin and Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan were expelled for anti-party activities.
According to the Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, the decision of the party was in conformity with Article 21 of the APC Constitution.
In January, 2021, the party in Igboroko 1, Ward 2 of Owo Local Government had placed a suspension on Anifowose, who is the daughter of the first civilian Governor of the old Ondo State, late Chief Michael Ajasin, for be involved in anti-party activities with the same slammed on Adojutelegan by the party in Arigidi Iye, Ward 1, Akoko North West Local Government.
Following the outcome of the primaries held on July 20, 2020, the duo had approached the court with prayers that the outcome of the primaries which produced Governor Akeredolu be upturned.
Addressing journalists during a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, Kalejaiye said that suspension of the leaders of the party was not done out of malice but failure for them to regard the party.

