APC expels Yola LG Caretaker chair for insulting Buhari

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the expulsion of the party’s Caretaker Chairman of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu. A statement titled; “APC Expels Yola South LGA Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu,” signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in Abuja, yesterday, said Adamu’s expulsion takes immediate effect. The statement explained that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House, in Abuja on September 1.

It also said that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House, in Abuja yesterday, September 1, 2021. Akpanudoedehe said: “The CECPC received and deliberated on the report of his infractions and recommendations of the seven- member disciplinary committee set up by the Adamawa State Working Committee to investigate the offences committed by Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu against the interest of the party.
“Recall the viral video in which Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu, made unwholesome utterances on President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the party. “He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute, thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

