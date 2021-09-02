Politics

APC expels Yola south chairman for ‘insulting’ Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has expelled Sulaiman Adamu, Yola South Caretaker Chairman, for misconduct.

According to a statement on Thursday by John Akpanudoedehe, CECPC National Secretary, Adamu’s expulsion from the party takes immediate effect.

Akpanudoedehe said the decision to expel him from the party was part of resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the party’s National Decretariat, on Wednesday.

He said Adamu was found guilty of bringing the party’s image to disrepute after making injurious statements against President Muhammadu Buhari.

”The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has ratified the expulsion of the Party’s Caretaker Chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu. His expulsion from the party takes immediate effect,” the statement reads.

“The is part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the Party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House in Abuja on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

“The CECPC recieved and deliberated on the report of his infractions and recommendations of the 7-member disciplinary committee setup by the Adamawa State Working Committee to investigate the offences committed by Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu against the interest of the party.

“Recall the viral video in which Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu made unwholesome utterences on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Leader of the Party.

“He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby  creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

“The CECPC calls on party members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint by desisting from acts and utterances  that are inimical to the interest of the party.”

