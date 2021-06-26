APC extends Caretaker Committee tenure indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee indefinitely. The first extension of the Caretaker Committee ended yesterday, June 25. The Caretaker Committee came into existence on June 25, 2020. According to a statement issued yesterday, the Caretaker Committee tenure will end when there is a new executive of the party, which time table was not given. The statement also stated that the 40, Blantyre Street housing National Secretariat of APC, has been named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of the Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, gave his scorecard in the last one year. He enumerated the achievements of the party, which included the number of decampees to the party. In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, in Abuja, the Party said: “President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the review of the timelines available to the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). “The President granted the approval after detailed consideration of the Progress Report, the schedule of outstanding activities with regards to Congresses, the National Convention and the forthcoming Anambra Governorship election.

“The President also approved the timetable for APC Ward, Local Government and State Congresses. “Ward Congresses will hold July 24, followed by Local Government Congresses on August 14, and State Congresses on September 18. “The CECPC National Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, on Friday presented a summary of the Committees progress report to the President at the State House, Abuja.” AkpanUdoedehe further stated, “It could be recalled that at its last meeting the National Executive Committee (NEC) conferred on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) the power of the National Convention (National Executive Committee) which is in line with powers provided in Article 13.3 of the Party’s Constitution.”

