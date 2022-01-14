Matawelle)
APC faction asks Matawalle to stop playing politics with security, religion

The faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa has asked Governor Bello Matawalle to stop playing politics with security and religion. Spokesman for the group Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun in a statement accused the governor of using security and religion for political blackmail. Bakyasuwa said: “In the last couple of months, every week comes with one controversy or the other arising from the mischief of accusing leading opposition political figures with a campaign of calumny shrouded in religion and insecurity.

“The most recent of those instances was the posters of former Governor Abdul’Azeez Yari and two of his loyalists with Ibrahim El Zak-Zaky that were displayed in strategic places within the state. “Our understanding is that this is a cowardly act to create false association between the former Governor and the Shi’ite leader to score a cheap political point from public antagonism to the group. “In the House of Assembly, two members from Bakura and Anka were accused of aiding banditry and suspended without fair hearing despite both of them denying the accusation and got themselves recorded taking the oath arbitrarily imposed on public officials using the Qur’an to exonerate themselves from the accusation.

 

