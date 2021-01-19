APC faction begins validation exercise, tours of LGs in Lagos

Former vicechairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr. Fouad Oki, has said that he was committed towards ensuring that the party in the state had a strong membership register that would stand the test of any election.

Speaking yesterday, while briefing journalists on the ongoing Local Government Tour for Sensitisation on Membership Registration and Validation Exercise, Oki said that the current APC membership register which had been bastardized would not stand the test of time. Oki, who is a factional chairman of the party in the state prior to the dissolution of state’s executives of the party last December, said some loyal members of the party that believed in fairness, equity and justice had decided to take up the challenge of getting APC members in the state registered and re-registered by way of revalidation.

Oki said: “We key into it largely because we believe that not just our party, but all political parties in Nigeria need a reform that will also chat a part for each of political parties to come up with ideologies that will make the party known for what it stands for. “Our party is expected to be a progressive, unfortunately what we have up till now is a party of all comers, with no clear cut ideology, and that is what reform of APC seeks to achieve.

To have a party with robust register that can be tested, interrogated frequently and you will have accurate figure of membership. “The question is how they arrived at that figure? If we have such figure, why do we need to campaign during election? If INEC registered 6.4 million voters in Lagos State and one party has 5 million.

Then it is a done deal. Unfortunately that has not been the case. “Today some antagonist of party registration will tell you they have membership that is clean and accurate. But what I know is that the membership register in Lagos State is the one that cannot stand the test of time.

