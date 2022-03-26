APC: Fashola, Fayemi, Zulum, others give scorecard

In preparation for the 2023 general elections, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and his counterpart in Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, have a scorecard of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that there is no reason to compare APC with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Also, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, reeled out the achievements of the ruling party.

Fashola, who spoke at the Pre-Convention Conference, said embarking on massive infrastructure projects by the president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration despite meagre resources available is what set the APC apart from the opposition PDP.

Fashola disclosed this Friday at the policy conference organized by the Pre-Convention Committee to discuss current and future policy direction of the party. Similarly, Fayemi, who is the Co-Chairman of Pre-Convention Committee, spoke of how the PDP’s administration in his State reversed the wheel of progress achieved by his administration’s first term in office in educational sector.

In like manner, Zulum, who is the Chairman of the Pre-Convention Committee, affirmed that insecurity in the Northeast has greatly improved compared to what obtained before. He however insisted that it is not yet Uhuru as more still needed to be done to get all displaced people by the insurgency resettled. On her part, Ahmed said the APC government social investment programme is yielding good results as Nigeria has emerged the nation with the fastest growing social investment program in the world. She also disclosed that Nigeria’s economy is now fully diversified due to dif-ferent economic intervention strategies introduced by the Buhari-led APC government.

Fashola nonetheless admitted there were serious challenges to which the party was able to surmount. He said: “When we came in, N18b was our budget for the Ministry of Works for all Nigeria’s roads. That was less than the budget of my state in 2015. “This tells you the attitude of the preceding government towards infrastructure. So, if you budget N18b for roads and a new government that has less, is budgeting N500b, for the same roads, are those two parties the same?” Fashola added: “We are confronting the major problems of infrastructure such as the Lagos- Ibadan Expresses way, Second Niger Bridge, Boro-Bonny Apapa, Abuja-Kaduna and many others.

“All of these roads seem to define solutions. Buhari APC-led government is confronting them in collaboration with state governors and many of them will complete this year or before the end of this administration. “As at the last check in last month, we had over a thousand 1101 contracts and that represents 792 projects nationwide, we are in 77 tertiary institutions and we are building the entire road network as we speak.” Corroborating Fashola’s position, Fayemi said, “That is why I said to you that there is a huge difference between the PDP and APC. That’s why I hate to hear that all party are the same.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...