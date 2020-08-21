News

APC faults Obaseki’s public service promotion claims

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Comment(0)

The Edo State Media Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 governorship election in the state yesterday dismissed as unpractical the approval of all outstanding promotions in state’s public service as announced by Governor Godwin Obaseki The governor, according to the Council, had made the pronouncement through a circular letter sent to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Head of Service (HoS), directing the “Ministries, Agencies, and Departments (MDAs) to commence the process of the promotion exercise of eligible officers without further delay.”

But, the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, in reaction yesterday said the governor was merely playing to the gallery as the approval of appointments and promotions in the civil service was not a part of the governor’s portfolio, but that of the civil service and Judicial Service Commissions respectively. Mayaki, however, accused the governor of pervading the media space with lies designed to misrepresent events in the state and take credit for developments his administration lacks the competence and constitutional mandate to carry out.

