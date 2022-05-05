APC: Fayemi, Oshiomhole declare for Presidency

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday in Abuja declared their ambitions to contest for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

The party had fixed June 1 for its Presidential Convention. Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Tunde Bakare will today pick their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the cost of N100 million. Bakare was at the International Conference Centre venue of the APC sales of Nomination Forms to confirm his payment for tomorrow. With the declaration of Fayemi and Oshiomhole, the number of those that have declared for the APC Presidential ticket have risen above 10. Other persons who have declared for the Presidential ticket are: APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dr. Dauda Ibrahim Bello, Engr. Mohammed Yakubu, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade and Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru. It is also being alleged that the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan would also declare for the ticket. Fayemi in his speech promising good governance said: “Hope such as I offer with my candidature is premised on a shared vision on which we can all agree, and for which we collectively strive, of a nation that is more confidently and uncompromisingly at one with itself, serving as home for all of us regardless of ethnicity, class, gender, age, disability, region or religion.

It is a vision of a nation of multiple diversities in which each and every one of us can recognise ourselves in its fabric and workings as equal stakeholders and co-constructors, complete with all the rights, freedoms, and duties provided under the constitution for citizens.

The ideal of Nigeria as home to all of us who are its children is one which we can all rally around as a starting point for the work of unfinished national greatness that must be taken to its next phase. To give full effect to this, concrete programmes of action will be launched in priority areas that will allow for a revamping of the credibility of the Nigerian state, the promotion of an enhanced social contract, and the revamping of the national identity.

Similarly, Oshiomhole in his speech said he would fix all sectors of the country and ensure a stable academic calendar of Federal Government universities by ending frequent strike action by ASUU if elected. Meanwhile some youths and women protested at the National Secretariat of the APC yesterday demanding that the Presidential ticket of the party should cede to the South.

The protesters submitted a copy of their petition to the National Working Committee (NWC). However, the leadership of the APC has extended sale of Nomination forms to May 10. In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday extended the Party’s Sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 General Elections to Tuesday, May 10, 2022. “In a revised timetable issued by the APC National Organising Secretary, H.E. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, and the last day for Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, 11th May, 2022. “Also, Congresses to elect Local Government Area (LGA), State and National Delegates will now be held from Thursday, 12th May to Saturday, 14th May, 2022.”

