News Top Stories

APC: Fayemi, Oshiomhole declare for Presidency

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday in Abuja declared their ambitions to contest for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

The party had fixed June 1 for its Presidential Convention. Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Tunde Bakare will today pick their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the cost of N100 million. Bakare was at the International Conference Centre venue of the APC sales of Nomination Forms to confirm his payment for tomorrow. With the declaration of Fayemi and Oshiomhole, the number of those that have declared for the APC Presidential ticket have risen above 10. Other persons who have declared for the Presidential ticket are: APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dr. Dauda Ibrahim Bello, Engr. Mohammed Yakubu, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade and Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru. It is also being alleged that the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan would also declare for the ticket. Fayemi in his speech promising good governance said: “Hope such as I offer with my candidature is premised on a shared vision on which we can all agree, and for which we collectively strive, of a nation that is more confidently and uncompromisingly at one with itself, serving as home for all of us regardless of ethnicity, class, gender, age, disability, region or religion.

It is a vision of a nation of multiple diversities in which each and every one of us can recognise ourselves in its fabric and workings as equal stakeholders and co-constructors, complete with all the rights, freedoms, and duties provided under the constitution for citizens.

The ideal of Nigeria as home to all of us who are its children is one which we can all rally around as a starting point for the work of unfinished national greatness that must be taken to its next phase. To give full effect to this, concrete programmes of action will be launched in priority areas that will allow for a revamping of the credibility of the Nigerian state, the promotion of an enhanced social contract, and the revamping of the national identity.

Similarly, Oshiomhole in his speech said he would fix all sectors of the country and ensure a stable academic calendar of Federal Government universities by ending frequent strike action by ASUU if elected. Meanwhile some youths and women protested at the National Secretariat of the APC yesterday demanding that the Presidential ticket of the party should cede to the South.

The protesters submitted a copy of their petition to the National Working Committee (NWC). However, the leadership of the APC has extended sale of Nomination forms to May 10. In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday extended the Party’s Sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 General Elections to Tuesday, May 10, 2022. “In a revised timetable issued by the APC National Organising Secretary, H.E. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, and the last day for Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, 11th May, 2022. “Also, Congresses to elect Local Government Area (LGA), State and National Delegates will now be held from Thursday, 12th May to Saturday, 14th May, 2022.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps peg election expenses for president at N5bn, govs N1bn

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading the amendment to the Electoral Act 2006, fixing the maximum election expenses to be incurred by a candidate at a presidential election at N5 billion. The lawmakers also pegged N1 billion for governorship, N100 million for senatorial and N70 million for House of Representatives. In the […]
News

‘Bandits train youths in Kebbi’

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Chairman Hire Trucks Association, Bena Branch in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Alhaji Salihu Mohammed Bena, has expressed worried and concerned over the recruitments of youths by bandits in the area. He disclosed this yesterday while speaking to newsmen on his appeal to the Kebbi State Government to urgently tackle the […]
News

Jaiden Vu explains how you can create a career that allows you the freedom to travel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s never been easier to work from anywhere in the world and on the go than it is now. Jaiden Vu explains that this is his dream scenario, and having achieved it is invaluable to him. Today, the world is set up in a way that you can make money from the comfort of your […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica