APC: Female compere obtains FCT Senate nomination forms

A renowned Master of Ceremony (MC), Mrs. Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi, yesterday obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senatorial Nomination Forms. Dayo, the Managing Director of DOXA Digital Nigeria, an event management company is the first female to obtain the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms. Speaking after obtaining her forms she said: “Today it is my privilege to stand on this distin-guished platform of the APC as the number one first come representation for the Senate of the FCT come 2023.

“To run a race of primary representation to become the distinguished ticket bearer, flag bearer for the APC, not just for FCT but for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Today what I stand to represent is not just an advocacy of victory for women running in the political race of this nation but more importantly, for the advocacy of women rights to be on the ballot box to run and to win.” Speaking on her advantage for the race, she said: “I am an entrepreneur for mostly of media of communications. of experiential presentations, advocacy, and enterprise.”

