APC fixes February 26 as Convention date

Finally, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has fixed February 26 as the National Convention date for the party. The date was reached after months of speculation and intrigues.

The party had last year announced that the convention would hold in February without a specific date being mentioned. However from the day the announcement was made party members started insinuating different dates in February, with the CECPC mute over the time. The tension for the convention date got so high that the Progressive Governors Forum met on Sunday night andreassuredpartymembers that the Convention would hold in February.

The Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Badaru, who briefed the press, said the CECPC has the constitutional right to fix the date for the convention. But yesterday, after the meeting of the Caretaker Committee, the chairman of the committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni announced the date for the convention without other details.

Buni made the declaration while presenting an address at the National Progressives Women’s Conference in Abuja, just as it was corroborated by the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe. Speaking, Akpanudoudehe said that he was directed by the Caretaker Committee to announce to the media that the Convention of the party has been fixed for February 26. Buni, who was the Guest of Honour at the APC Women’s Conference, charged the women to participate actively in the party’s convention and the next general elections.

 

