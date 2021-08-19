News

APC fixes LGA congresses for September 4

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed September 4 for the party’s council congresses across the country. A statement yesterday by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, saide sale of nomination form had already commenced. The party held its ward congresses on July 31 in most of the states, except in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bayelsa and Imo states. The council congress is another step leading up to the party’s national elective convention. Since the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Adams Oshiomhole, in June 2020, a caretaker committee led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has been piloting the affairs of the party. The Oshiomhole-led NWC was dissolved after a protracted leadership crisis, while the committee led by Buni was directed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to organise a convention where substantive national officers of the party will be elected.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: FG establishes small arms control centre

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 As part of measures to check the escalating insecurity in the country, the Federal Hovernment has approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons,  (NCCSALW).   The disclosure was made in a statement by the Head, Strategic Communication Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mr.  ZM Usman. […]
News

EFCC rearraigns RCCG pastor over alleged issuance of $1.6m dud cheque

Posted on Author John Chikezie

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) on Wednesday re-arraigned Ayodeji Ibrahim Oluokun, an assistant Pastor of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos over an alleged issuance of dud cheque valued at $1.6 million. Oluokun was docked alongside his company; Peak Petroleum Industry Nigeria Limited, before […]
News

COVID-19: NMA cautions doctors, health workers on safety measures

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has cautioned its members in Lagos State and all frontline healthcare workers to be more safety conscious during the second wave of COVID- 19, so as to reduce the number of new infections and deaths. A statement from the Lagos NMA signed by its Chairman, Dr. Adenekan Adetunji and […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica