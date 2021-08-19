APC fixes LGA congresses for September 4

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed September 4 for the party’s council congresses across the country. A statement yesterday by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, saide sale of nomination form had already commenced. The party held its ward congresses on July 31 in most of the states, except in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bayelsa and Imo states. The council congress is another step leading up to the party’s national elective convention. Since the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Adams Oshiomhole, in June 2020, a caretaker committee led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has been piloting the affairs of the party. The Oshiomhole-led NWC was dissolved after a protracted leadership crisis, while the committee led by Buni was directed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to organise a convention where substantive national officers of the party will be elected.

