APC flagbearer, Oyebanji, promises unity, woos other aspirants

The winner of the Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, has disclosed his plan to meet with the aggrieved aspirants in the spirit of oneness and unity for the progress of the party, APC. The party’s flag bearer added that his victory is “a win for all and a win for participatory democracy” The APC candidate promised to work together with those aspirants to ensure victory for the party in the June 18 governorship election in the State.

Oyebanji, who was declared winner by the Governor Badaru Abubakar-led Governorship Election Committee, after polling a total 101,703 votes at the primary election, also thanked former governor, Adeniyi Adebayo, and the incumbent Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi as well as the leadership and membership of the party for their steadfastness and support during the contest.

Speaking with Journalists in Ado Ekiti shortly after he was declared winner late on Thursday, Oyebanji commended members of the APC for coming out in their large numbers to participate in the electoral process as a sign of deepening the internal democracy of the party. He promised to jealously guide the confidence reposed in him.

He also said his campaign would be issue-based and would dwell on track records of competence, compassion, character and visions for moving the State forward. He promised to reach out to his co-aspirants on the best way to resolve their grievances and enlisted their support for an effective campaign ahead of the June 18 election in the state. He lauded his campaign team and volunteers for their demonstrated commitment to the success of the campaign.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...