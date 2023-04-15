APC flays Adeleke over alleged sack of Ilesa varsity’s principal officers

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the sacking of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilesa, Prof Kayode Ijaduola; the Registrar, Mr Oluwole Dada and the Liberian, Dr Adedokun Ojelabi, as reckless, saying the action has further portrayed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration as one that lacks governance basics. The immediate past administration of Adegboyega Oyetola had in November 2022 inaugurated both the University Governing Council and the principal officers before their sudden sack by Adeleke on Thursday. However, Adeleke had claimed that the establishment of the university did not follow due process and as such set up a committee to review the entire process. While the people of Osun were waiting patiently for the report of the review committee, Adeleke yesterday announced Prof. Taiwo Asaolu, who earlier headed the university’s review committee as the Vice-Chancellor. He also appointed other principal officers as follows: Funso Ojo as the Registrar and Amobi Ogunsipe as the Librarian. The new appointees are said to be card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State. Commenting on the development, the Osun State Acting Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital today, stated that it was a pity that Adeleke could set out on a wrong footing by politicising appointments of principal officers of a citadel of learning.