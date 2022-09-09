News

APC flays PDP over Oniru building collapse

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the recent building collapse that happened in Oniru area of the state. The party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, in a statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to the heartless, irresponsible, mindless and insensitive politicking with human lives by the Lagos State PDP over the unfortunate September 4 building collapse. “While we, as a responsible and responsive government empathize with the victims of the incident, we do not lack the political will to be decisive according to the rules of law. “The Lagos State goveralernment has not hesitated to investigate the cause of such incidents and wield the big stick where necessary.

“While there may still be a few bad eggs in the sector who continue to circumvent the system, we remain committed to its complete sanitation. “Itisunacceptable, devilish and uncivilized for the PDP to celebrate the incident and dance on the grave of the victims in the name of politics.”

 

