APC for convention as Adamu, Al-Makura, Musa, others return nomination forms

It was a beehive of activities at the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari House Friday as candidates for the office of the National Working Committee trooped in to return their nomination forms ahead of the National Convention slated for March 26.

Six National Chairmanship candidates were among those who returned their nomination forms.

The candidates are Senator Sani Musa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator George Akume, Alhaji Saliu Mustaha and Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari.

While Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura came in person to return their forms, others sent members of their campaign organisation to that on their behalf.

Meanwhile the screening of candidates would commence tomorrow (Saturday).

Twenty-one National Working Committee offices would be contested for. Each geopolitical zone would produce three working Committee members with some four members.

Speaking, the Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa said the leadership of APC did not tell the aspirants of any consensus arrangement, which is why he is in the race.

According to him, APC needs a vibrant leadership that will change the status quo

