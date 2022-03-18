News

APC for convention as Adamu, Al-Makura, Musa, others return nomination forms

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

It was a beehive of activities at the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari House Friday as candidates for the office of the National Working Committee trooped in to return their nomination forms ahead of the National Convention slated for March 26.

Six National Chairmanship candidates were among those who returned their nomination forms.

The candidates are Senator Sani Musa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator George Akume, Alhaji Saliu Mustaha and Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari.

While Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura came in person to return their forms, others sent members of their campaign organisation to that on their behalf.

Meanwhile the screening of candidates would commence tomorrow (Saturday).

Twenty-one National Working Committee offices would be contested for. Each geopolitical zone would produce three working Committee members with some four members.

Speaking, the Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa said the leadership of APC did not tell the aspirants of any consensus arrangement, which is why he is in the race.

According to him, APC needs a vibrant leadership that will change the status quo

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai: Kaduna’s business friendly state, despite insecurity

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday disclosed that his administration had never relented in its commitment to attract investors to create jobs and develop the state.   The governor noted that in spite of the security challenges, the state has been consistent in promoting the ease of doing business, fast tracking approvals and reinforcing […]
News

I’m at a loss over Osinowo’s death, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday said he was yet to recover from the shock from the death of the lawmaker representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died last week Monday at the age of 64. The governor who led members of the State’s Executive Council (SEC) to commiserate with the widow […]
News

FG inaugurates TETFund’s NRDF draft bill committee

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has inaugurated an 11-man committee to propose legislation for the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) draft executive, to ensure a robust knowledge economy. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, while inaugurating the committee yesterday in Abuja, commended TETFund for coming up with the NRDF initiative, adding that boosting efforts in research […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica