APC formally begins presidential campaign in Jos

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will formally start its presidential campaign in Jos on November 15. Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong is the Director- General of the party’s campaign council. According to the APC, Tuesday’s town hall meeting in Lagos featuring the presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and business leaders in Lagos heralded the campaign. Other highlights of the campaign are rallies in Imo on November 21, Kwara (22), Adamawa (24), Ogun (26), Enugu (26) and Sokoto (30). It said in between the rallies are scheduled five town hall meetings, one of which will be with interfaith groups in Abuja on November 9.
EFCC jails 5 for impersonation in Ibadan
Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday convicted five Internet fraudsters for criminal impersonation. The convicts, Ogunbayo Peter Oluwatobiloba (aka Racheal Brinkley), Charles Jude Albert, Kolawole Bankole Opeyemi, Bello Tobiloba Abdullahi and Obitokun olugbade Solomon were found guilty of impersonation, an offence which contravenes section 22(2)(b)(1) of
2023: Between Bello's enhanced momentum and old political forces
The race is about to begin. Men who want President Muhammadu Buhari's job badly in May 2023 are covertly criss-crossing the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, making friends, erecting sturdy coalitions and assembling crack teams of political strategists and campaign machinery. The stage is about to set. And the grand race to Nigeria's No.1 job,
Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill
Chukwu David, Abuja The Senate, Tuesday, passed the Civil Aviation Bill 2022, which seeks to repeal the Civil Aviation Act 2006. The bill was passed following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation. Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said that the aim of the bill
