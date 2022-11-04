APC formally begins presidential campaign in Jos

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will formally start its presidential campaign in Jos on November 15. Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong is the Director- General of the party’s campaign council. According to the APC, Tuesday’s town hall meeting in Lagos featuring the presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and business leaders in Lagos heralded the campaign. Other highlights of the campaign are rallies in Imo on November 21, Kwara (22), Adamawa (24), Ogun (26), Enugu (26) and Sokoto (30). It said in between the rallies are scheduled five town hall meetings, one of which will be with interfaith groups in Abuja on November 9.

