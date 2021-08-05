APC forms young women forum, appoints state coordinators

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has approved State Contact Representatives of the ProgressiveYoungWomenForum(PYWF), foreffectivedeliveryof theForum’smandate. In a statement signed yesterday by the group’s interim Publicity Secretary, Theresa Thekena, she stated that the appointment was a recognition of their diligence, hard work, sacrifice and commitment to the party.

The statement added that the political platform was a product of the visionary leadership of the National Caretaker Committee Women Representative, Stella Okotete, for progressive women aged between 18-35, to empower and promote the visibility of young women in politics and governance. According to her, PYWF is a platform designed to holistically invest in the leadership and socio-political potential of young women in Nigeria to harness the strength and capacity that women hold in population size, economic activities and governance.

Some of the appointment contact persons are: Fatima Mohammed for Bornu State, Tonbra Ekiotenne for Bayelsa, Anthonia Tortor and Maureen Wilson for DeltaState, ElizabethAniebiriforEnugu, OmowunmiOgbaraandMoremiOjudu forLagos, ModinatLawalforOgunState, Yusuf Monsurat for Kwara State, Odaudu Joy for Kogi and Patience Charles for Adamawa among others.

