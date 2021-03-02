APC: Fuel scarcity is artificial

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fuel scarcity in major cities in the country as artificial.

The party is basing its position on the information obtained from the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of NNPC Mele Kyari.

Since last week, there had been rumours of an increase in fuel pump price, which had led to scarcity of the product as many fuel station are not dispensing fuel to full capacity.

Reacting to the situation on Tuesday, APC in statement issued by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said: “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari over the fuel queues noticed in some parts of the country.

“It is an artificial fuel scarcity.

“We have recieved assurances from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days. There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices.”

