News

APC: Fuel scarcity is artificial

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fuel scarcity in major cities in the country as artificial.
The party is basing its position on the information obtained from the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of NNPC Mele Kyari.
Since last week, there had been rumours of an increase in fuel pump price, which had led to scarcity of the product as many fuel station are not dispensing fuel to full capacity.
Reacting to the situation on Tuesday, APC in statement issued by the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said: “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari over the fuel queues noticed in some parts of the country.
“It is an artificial fuel scarcity.
“We have recieved assurances from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days. There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Who will buy CNN’s digital lies?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The American-based, global cable network, CNN has suddenly found itself in the jungle of Nigeria’s muddy politics. It can hardly be admitted that ordinarily, CNN would have been interested in covering the affairs of Nigeria with such passion. CNN only enjoys advertisement funds by reaping from the fortunes of some of Nigeria’s multi-national companies. Ironically, […]
News Top Stories

N4bn bailout: Operators want state-backed airlines excluded

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aero, Arik, Ibom may be affected   Rather than being a succour for them, airline operators are at loggerheads over modalities for sharing the N4 billion bailout fund approved by the Federal Government  for airlines that have faced threat of extinction occasioned by COVID-19 outbreak.   There are indications    that state-funded airlines like Aero […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo to chair FEC as Buhari embarks on private visit to Daura

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on Wednesday next week chair the Federal Execute Council (FEC) meeting as President Muhammmadu Buhari embarked on a week-long private visit to his hometown, Daura, Katsina state. Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the President will be participating in the next FEC while away in Daura by virtual means. The President, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica