APC getting stronger in S’East despite LP onslaught – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is getting stronger in the South East despite the successes recorded by the Labour Party (LP) in the recent Presidential and National Assembly elections in the region. The governor said this while interacting with State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa yesterday.
Umahi, who emerged senator-elect in the elections, added that Ebonyi APC recorded significant successes because of the strength of the party. He assured the people that his party would win this weekend’s governorship election, pointing out that the opposition Labour Party has no governorship candidate in the polls. He said: “For my state, I have nothing to worry about, I think God has done the work for me and our candidate, who is God-given, is going to emerge, no matter how desperate the opposition will want to try.”

N1.5bSUBEBfraud: Edo court acquits former acting chair, Suleiman

An Edo State High Court, presided over by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, yesterday, discharged and acquitted, Mallam Ali Suleiman, former acting board chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) over charges bordering on criminal conspiracy. Delivering judgement in Benin City, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, struck out the case due to the inability of the […]
Police kill two, arrest 42 robbery suspects in Lagos

Police in Lagos have, in the last one month, killed two suspected armed robbers and arrested 42 others, among them 15 traffic robbers. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists at the command Headquarters, Ikeja. Odumosu said his men foiled 22 traffic robbery attempts and recovered 10 assorted firearms, […]
Police Commission promotes 42 senior officers to CP rank

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it has approved the promotion of 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police (CP). This was as the Commission also approved accelerated promotion for two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) due to existing vacancy in the medical cadre. A statement by […]

