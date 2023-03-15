APC getting stronger in S’East despite LP onslaught – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is getting stronger in the South East despite the successes recorded by the Labour Party (LP) in the recent Presidential and National Assembly elections in the region. The governor said this while interacting with State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa yesterday.

Umahi, who emerged senator-elect in the elections, added that Ebonyi APC recorded significant successes because of the strength of the party. He assured the people that his party would win this weekend’s governorship election, pointing out that the opposition Labour Party has no governorship candidate in the polls. He said: “For my state, I have nothing to worry about, I think God has done the work for me and our candidate, who is God-given, is going to emerge, no matter how desperate the opposition will want to try.”

