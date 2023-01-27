News

APC governors accompany Tinubu on ‘face-saving’ visit to Buhari after Abeokuta outburst

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday night, accompanied Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

The president is in the state for a two-day working trip.

Tinubu’s visit comes in the wake of his outburst during the APC presidential rally in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday.

The APC standard bearer had said the naira redesign and lingering petrol scarcity were designed to frustrate his chances in the presidential election.

“Hide the petrol, hide the naira, we will still vote! We will win,” the former Lagos governor had said.

“Even if you change the ink on naira notes, what you want will not happen. We will win. That umbrella party will lose. We will take this government from them — saboteurs that are dragging power with us.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had subsequently described Tinubu’s comments as an indirect criticism of the Buhari-led administration.

However, the APC presidential campaign council said the former Lagos governor did not blame the president for the situation — but only sought to warn him of saboteurs working for the PDP.

The governors who accompanied Tinubu for the “face-saving” visit to Buhari are Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, and Babagana Zulum of Borno.

Dikko Umaru Radda, the APC governorship candidate in Katsina, also joined the governors on the visit.

TheCable could not, however, ascertain the outcome of the meeting.

In June 2022, Tinubu had a famous outburst — also in Abeokuta — where he narrated how he helped Buhari to become president while saying it is now his turn to take power.

*Courtesy: TheCable

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari’s wife distributes palliatives to Niger flood victims

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, through her Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), Future Assured, has distributed palliatives to victims of flood in Niger State. This was made known in a statement made in a statement yesterday by Aliyu Abdullahi, special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the First Lady). As with […]
News Top Stories

Okowa: Only judicial independence’ll perfect rule of law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Dominic Adewole, ASABA Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has identified judicial autonomy as the only condition for the rule of law to be effective in Nigeria. The Governor in his keynote address during the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) – Section on Legal Practice (SLP) 2022 Annual Conference, tagged: “Legal Practice in Nigeria: Our Reality, Our Future” […]
News

MOSOP To FG: Reverse $178bn oil loss via dialogue

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to use dialogue in addressing the Ogoni issue and reverse the huge revenue losses of over 29 years, which currently exceeds $178 billion (excluding revenues from gas sales) since Shell’s exit in 1993. MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, who made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica