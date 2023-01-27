APC governors accompany Tinubu on ‘face-saving’ visit to Buhari after Abeokuta outburst

Three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday night, accompanied Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

The president is in the state for a two-day working trip.

Tinubu’s visit comes in the wake of his outburst during the APC presidential rally in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday.

The APC standard bearer had said the naira redesign and lingering petrol scarcity were designed to frustrate his chances in the presidential election.

“Hide the petrol, hide the naira, we will still vote! We will win,” the former Lagos governor had said.

“Even if you change the ink on naira notes, what you want will not happen. We will win. That umbrella party will lose. We will take this government from them — saboteurs that are dragging power with us.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had subsequently described Tinubu’s comments as an indirect criticism of the Buhari-led administration.

However, the APC presidential campaign council said the former Lagos governor did not blame the president for the situation — but only sought to warn him of saboteurs working for the PDP.

The governors who accompanied Tinubu for the “face-saving” visit to Buhari are Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, and Babagana Zulum of Borno.

Dikko Umaru Radda, the APC governorship candidate in Katsina, also joined the governors on the visit.

TheCable could not, however, ascertain the outcome of the meeting.

In June 2022, Tinubu had a famous outburst — also in Abeokuta — where he narrated how he helped Buhari to become president while saying it is now his turn to take power.

*Courtesy: TheCable

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...