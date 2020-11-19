News

APC governors arrive Ebonyi for Umahi’s defection

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

…as PDP inaugurates Ebonyi Caretaker Committee

National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni and Some governors elected on the platform of the party yesterday arrived Ebonyi State ahead of Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the party.

The APC governors will be hosted by Umahi at a cocktail party which will take place at Pent House, Governor’s lodge, new Government House Abakaliki, according to the state government programme manifest. Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru, APC and the PDP stakeholders, members of the state House of Assembly, Commissioners, council Chairmen among others would attend the cocktail party. However, there was heavy presence of security operatives around the new and old Government House, Abakaliki following the visit of the APC governors to the state ahead of today’s Umahi’s defection to the party. Meanwhile, the PDP NWC has announced dissolution of the state exco of the party and replaced it with a Caretaker Committee to run its affairs.

A statement dated 18th November, 2020 and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, named Chief Fred Udeogu as Chairman and Luke Nkwegu as Secretary. Dr. Gideon Osi was named as Publicity Secretary while Hon. James Alaka as Organizing Secretary. Mrs. Amaka Igboke is Women Leader, Mudi Irenede (Legal Adviser) and Ibeshi. It reads: “The decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended). “All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi state and the southeast are by this guided accordingly.”

