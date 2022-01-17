APC govs end meeting without announcing Convention date

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

After three hours of intensive meeting on Sunday night, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors resolved that the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was in the position to announce the date of the National Convention of the party.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Badaru, who briefed the media, also maintained that the Convention would hold in February as earlier agreed.

Badaru said it was not in the place of the governors to announce the date for the Convention, as that responsibility had been given to the CECPC.

He said: “The CECPC would announce the Convention date.”

Speaking further, he said the meeting reviewed the activities of the governors and the visit of the President, Muhammadu Buhari to Ogun State.

He stated that the governors of the party were doing well, just as he said a vote of confidence was passed on the CECPC led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

According to him, the three governors in the Caretaker Committee are doing well and the PGF are happy with their performances.

In attendance at the meeting were about 18 APC governors.

Among them were: Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu SAN (Ondo), Babajide San-Wolu (Lagos), Atiku Badaru (Kebbi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

