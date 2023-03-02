APC Govs Forum made Tinubu’s presidency a reality –Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and president of the state Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, Otunba Olumide Araoyinbo, yesterday, congratulated the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima on their victory at the polls.

Tinubu defeated his closest challengers, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP to emerge as the winner of the presidential election. Akeredolu in his statement yesterday said the APC Northern Governors’ Forum and the Southern Governors’ Forum counterpart made Tinubu’s victory at the poll a reality, saying posterity would reserve a respectable place for them as ambassadors of peace, equity, and justice.

Araoyinbo who hailed the victory of Tinubu as the president-elect said a Tinubu presidency would usher in a new regime of prosperity for Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.

Araoyinbo, a former majority leader in the state House of Assembly, hailed the resilience of the people of the state, who he said trooped out and conducted themselves peacefully, despite the excruciating cash and fuel crunch.

Akeredolu in a statement personally signed by him also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, for keeping his promise to bequeath a legacy of credible elections to the country.

His words: “The most cynical of critics will agree that there has been a tremendous progressive improvement in the electoral process since he assumed the leadership of this country. The conduct of elections has gone beyond mere avowals to ensure free and fair elections under this current administration.

“I must also thank, most profoundly, the good people of Ondo State for the remarkable impact which their participation has had on the whole process. I did not expect anything less from a people with an enviable pedigree, the veritable pride of a most sophisticated race.

Above all, I thank God Almighty for permitting us all to see the light of this day. “Let me commend all those who participated in the general elections for their sense of patriotism at this crucial period in the history of democratic governance in the country. This year’s elections have again proved that Nigerians are ready to continue as a people, united by a common destiny.”

