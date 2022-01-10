APC govs meeting suspended

The alleged Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) meeting slated for yesterday night could not hold.

The Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Simon Lalong, had announced the meeting at the Aso Villa, Abuja, when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

New Telegraph learnt that the alleged meeting was to discuss the actual date of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention slated for next month.

However, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, told New Telegraph that they were not aware of any meeting. In response to the meeting,

Akeredolu said: “My brother I never had any invite for any PGF meeting. I also read about a meeting in the news. I am therefore not in position to know the reason for cancellation.”

Also, Akpanudoudehe said he was not aware of any meeting.

However, attempts to get the PGF Director General, Salihu Lukman, react to the postponement of the meeting proved abortive as he did not answer his call or respond to the SMS sent to him.

