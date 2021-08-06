News

APC govs pass vote of confidence in Buni

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors yesterday passed a vote of confidence in APC Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni. The governors declared their support for the Yobe State governor after the Supreme Court released a written judgement of its ruling on the Ondo State governorship tussle between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Peoples Democratic Party’s Eyitayo Jegede.

The judgement had cause a stir in the party as some top APC members believed Buni’s continued stay as National Chairman, being a sitting governor, would affect the party. Following the crisis, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had stepped in to save the party, allegedly with a view to persuading Buni to step down. But the governors have backed Buni, stating that his position was not injurious to the party.

In a statement by their Chairman and Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, the governors cited some extractions from the apex court ruling to back their claims, noting that the judgement which had split decisions did not in any way declare the caretaker committee illegal. Prior to the release of the written judgement, a lot of analysis and interpretations had been made.

The statement read: “We thank the Supreme Court for this landmark judgement, which among others, have dealt conclusively with legality of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, its composition and all its decisions.

