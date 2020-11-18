Politics

APC govs storm Ebonyi for Umahi’s defection as PDP NWC sacks Ebonyi exco

National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni and some governors elected on the platform of the party will be in Ebonyi on Wednesday ahead of Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the party on Thursday.
The APC governors will be hosted by Umahi at a coctail party which will take place at Penthouse, Governor’s Lodge, New Government House, Abakaliki by 7:pm Wednesday according to the state government’s programme manifest.
Those to be at the event according to the manifest include; the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru, APC and PDP stakeholders, members of the state House of Assembly, commissioners, council Clchairmen among others.
There was heavy presence of security around the new and old government house, Abakaliki following the visit of the APC governors to the state ahead of Umahi’s defection to the party.
Governor Umahi’s bill boards bearing APC logos were strategically mounted in the metropolis as party of activities for his formal defection to the ruling party after the removal of those with PDP logos.
Meanwhile, PDP NWC has announced the dissolution of the state’s exco of the party and constituted Caretaker Committee to run its affairs.
A statement dated November 18, 2020 signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, named Chief Fred Udeogu as Chairman and Barr. Luke Nkwegu as Secretary. Dr. Gideon Osi was named as Publicity Secretary while Hon. James Alaka is the Organising Secretary.
Mrs. Amaka Igboke is Women Leader, Barr Mudi Irenede Legal Adviser and Barr. Ibeshi.

Our Reporters

