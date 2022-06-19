APC: Govs, Tinubu’s associates disagree over Shettima, Zulum

It is most likely that the running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would come from Borno State, North East. That is if the governors on the platform of the party and the political associates of Tinubu, including his family members, could resolve their differences. Otherwise, the slot would be taken to another state.

The two intending Vice-Presidents that could emerge from the state are the former Governor of Borno State and Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kashim Shettima and the incumbent governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

While the APC governors are agitating for Zulum, Tinubu’s political associates and family members are for Senator Shettima.

A party source revealed that the inability of the two factions to resolve the impasse led to the nomination of Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari as the placeholder for APC Presidential running mate.

Masari served 5 years in the APC National Working Committee (NWC) as National Welfare Secretary. He started with Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC, when the present Katsina State APC governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Radda, was appointed as the Director General of the SMEDAN. He was reelected during the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC and he served for 2 years.

A party source close to the Borno State APC, said that the two opposing group are advancing reasons why the candidate should be picked as running mate.

According to him, Tinubu’s political associates and family members believe that the former governor of Borno State gave support to Tinubu more than any other person and therefore should be chosen as running mate. They are also arguing that the Borno State Governor, Prof. Zulum did not support Tinubu’s aspiration. Rather, he supported the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

However, the governors are arguing that a promise was made to them that one of them would become his running mate, should he emerge as the candidate of the party. According to the source, that was the reason the Northern governors decided to back a Southern Presidential candidate and by extension, Tinubu himself.

“The governors have said to Zulum to stay out of the contest as they would agitate for him,” said the source.

The source further stated that the governors see Shettima as somebody that would not protect their interest in APC government should the party win in 2023. According to them, Shettima has an independent mind and is overambitious for the ticket of the Vice Presidential candidate.

Also against Shettima is the fact that the Presidency is not supporting his ambition. It would be recalled that Shettima as a governor had a beef with the Presidency, when he said President Muhammadu Buhari was not a god.

Given all these, if the two factions were not able to resolve before the expected time, Tinubu would be forced to pick another person as running mate. He cannot force himself to pick any of these two without proper agreement from the other group.

Other party Chieftains from North East being considered as Muslim is Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda (Borno State) and Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq (Gombe State). Abubakar Sadiq is the former APC National Youth Leader.

The consideration of the duo is to give the Northern Youths a chance in the government of APC.

Another party source however said that the Northern political elders believe that there is the need to bring up their Youth that would take over from them.

According to the source, the Northern Elders are of the opinion that if they didn’t position their youths properly, it might be difficult for them to compete when governance would go to the youths.

However, the party source said: “Before the end of the month, it is obvious that the issue of the running mate would have been sorted out.”

