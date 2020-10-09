News

APC govs to create a template on child nutrition

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to create a unified template for the promotion of maternal and child nutrition in their states. They also resolved to design a special communication strategy to raise public awareness on malnutrition and its consequences in APC-controlled states. The decisions of the governors were contained in a communiqué issued after a virtual meeting of the secretaries of governments of the APC states.

The theme of the meeting was; “Developing common policy initiatives on maternal and child nutrition promotion in APC states.” The communiqué was signed by the state government secretaries of Jigawa and Plateau states, Alhaji Adamu Fanini and Prof. Danladi Atu. According to the communiqué, the meeting was declared open by the Co-Chairmen of PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee, His Excellency, Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State, while Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, Governor of Jigawa State, declared the meeting closed.

At the end of the meeting, the following resolutions were reached; APC-controlled states should prioritise implementation of 180 days (six months) maternity leave for women; should encourage and support women to practice six months exclusive breastfeeding for children from birth, among others.

