News

APC govs to meet Attorney General on judiciary, state legislature autonomy

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comments Off on APC govs to meet Attorney General on judiciary, state legislature autonomy

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to meet with the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over the implementation of the recommendations of the Judiciary and state Legislature autonomy. This is even as the governors charged its members to rededicate themselves to the party so as to ensure victory in 2023 general elections.

The governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) stated this in a statement by its chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, after their emergency meeting in Abuja. It also charged the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to make sure they resolve all crises before the party’s National Convention. On the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee on state Judiciary and Legislature autonomy, Bagudu said Forum reviewed the work done by NGF Committee on autonomy for Judiciary and State Legislature under the Chairmanship of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State.

“Noted that the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee consulted all the critical stakeholders, notably leadership of State Judiciary and Assemblies and jointly reached agreements on specific initiatives to be taken by State Governments to guarantee autonomy for State judiciary and assemblies; “Accordingly, Forum endorsed agreements reached by the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee and enjoined all APC controlled states and indeed all states to commence the process of implementing the submitted recommendations; “As part of the process of implementing the NGF agreements in APC controlled states, appropriate consultations with Attorneys- General will take place in order to provide all necessary legal framework for the implementation of the Governor Tambuwal- led NGF Committee’s proposed recommendations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti workers suspend warning strike

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Workers in Ekiti State yesterday directed their colleagues in civil service to suspend their planned industrial action barely 12 hours after they embarked on a three-day warning strike to demand payment of outstanding arrears.   However, their decision to suspend the strike came when Governor Kayode Fayemi expressed readiness to meet some of the demands […]
News

JUST IN: Appeal Court upholds Akeredolu’s election

Posted on Author Reporter

  Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital has dismissed the appeal filed by Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election that produced Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as winner. In a unanimous decision, the appellate court […]
News

Food blockade: IPMAN lauds Bello’s efforts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For his role in brokering the impasse between the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers Association of Nigeria, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) has hailed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. This commendation came on the heels of the association’s visit to the governor in Lokoja. National President of the Association, Engr. Sanusi […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica