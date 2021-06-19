APC govs to meet Attorney General on judiciary, state legislature autonomy

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to meet with the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over the implementation of the recommendations of the Judiciary and state Legislature autonomy. This is even as the governors charged its members to rededicate themselves to the party so as to ensure victory in 2023 general elections.

The governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) stated this in a statement by its chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, after their emergency meeting in Abuja. It also charged the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to make sure they resolve all crises before the party’s National Convention. On the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee on state Judiciary and Legislature autonomy, Bagudu said Forum reviewed the work done by NGF Committee on autonomy for Judiciary and State Legislature under the Chairmanship of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State.

“Noted that the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee consulted all the critical stakeholders, notably leadership of State Judiciary and Assemblies and jointly reached agreements on specific initiatives to be taken by State Governments to guarantee autonomy for State judiciary and assemblies; “Accordingly, Forum endorsed agreements reached by the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee and enjoined all APC controlled states and indeed all states to commence the process of implementing the submitted recommendations; “As part of the process of implementing the NGF agreements in APC controlled states, appropriate consultations with Attorneys- General will take place in order to provide all necessary legal framework for the implementation of the Governor Tambuwal- led NGF Committee’s proposed recommendations.”

