APC govs’ visit to Jonathan endorsement of our achievements – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the visit by governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan was an endorsement of the achievements of PDP administrations.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the visit was an apology by the APC to the party and Nigerians over the lies, beguilements and other allegations deployed by the APC to grab power in 2015.

“This visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest growing economies of the world,” PDP stated.

According to the party, the visit was an indication that APC, in 2015, only created artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged misgivings just to discredit PDP to grab power to achieve its selfish desires.

It added that the visit was an affirmation that Nigeria is better under the governance of the PDP, stating that the visit was an endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP administration.

“It is evident that the Jonathan administration succeeded in office basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which we translated into people-oriented polices and programmes, in line with the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.

“The visit is therefore a subtle step by APC governors into the corridors of the PDP in agreement that our party holds the solution to the myriads of problems brought to our nation by their APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We therefore caution Nigerians to be watchful of the antics of the APC that have failed in governance and the management of its own affairs.

“For us in the PDP, the unity, stability, progress and development of our dear nation remain paramount and as such, we will not allow the failed APC and its pranksters, who have betrayed the trust of Nigerians, to mislead them once again,” PDP added.

Like this: Like Loading...