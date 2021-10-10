APC Govs: We want to reduce poverty, end inequality

News Top Stories

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reiterated their commitment towards reducing poverty and possibly ending inequality on the polity.

The governors, under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) gave the commitment at the 60th birthday celebration of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa.

 

A statement from Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, said: “As we rejoice with HE Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implementing programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria. “We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. Guided by our party, APC, you have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State.

 

As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!”

The governors said: “Along with the people of Gombe State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we join his family to celebrate this special occasion

